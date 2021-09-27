China Ratifies Its Rejection of US Sanctions Against Venezuela

“China believes that the Venezuelan people will finally emerge victorious from the battle against foreign interference, sanctions, and hegemony,” Wang pointed out.

On Monday, China’s Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi reiterated that his country rejects the U.S. coercive measures against Venezuela and any attempt at foreign interference in the internal affairs of this Latin American country.

The Asian country has always believed that the Venezuelan issues should be resolved by the Venezuelan people themselves through dialogue within the framework of their own constitution and laws, Wang said, adding that China will continue to firmly support Venezuela in safeguarding its national sovereignty, dignity, rights, and interests.

“China believes that the Venezuelan people will finally emerge victorious from the battle against foreign interference, sanctions and hegemony,” the Chinese diplomat stressed, noting that his country is ready to continue promoting cooperation with Venezuela on the basis of the principles of equality, mutual benefits, and common development.

“China is willing to work with Venezuela to cope with the profound changes unseen in a century, enhance unity and cooperation, safeguard international equity and justice, and lift the China-Venezuela comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level,” he added.

Noting that China-Latin America cooperation has maintained healthy and stable development, Wang said his nation attaches great importance to cooperation with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

"Maduro's enemies still can't believe it, and Colombian President Iván Duque has been especially left out in the cold."



Ociel López takes a look at how Maduro's presence in the CELAC summit undid years of "political work" by regional right-wing US allies.https://t.co/W3LheQn1Yd — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) September 26, 2021

Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia said his country is ready to enhance coordination and cooperation with China to uphold justice in the international community.

Besides thanking the Asian nation for its strong support for Venezuela in fighting COVID-19, Plasencia expressed the Bolivarian willingness to take part in the building of the Belt and Road and to jointly promote further development of bilateral ties.

“Venezuela fully supports Xi's proposal of the Global Development Initiative,” Plasencia said, adding that his country is willing to work with China to hold the Third Ministerial Meeting of the China-CELAC Forum.