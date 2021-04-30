Cuba Offers Its COVID-19 Vaccines to Eurasian Countries

The Caribbean country is currently developing five COVID-19 vaccines, two of which are in the third phase of clinical trials to evaluate their efficacy.

Cuba's Prime Minister Manuel Marrero announced that his nation is willing to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

"Given the incidence of COVID-19 in our countries, the high prices of vaccines, and estimates that it would take 21 years to immunize the world population, we reiterate our willingness to support the EEU states in the fight against this pandemic with our vaccines," he said during a virtual meeting on Friday.

The Caribbean country is currently developing five COVID-19 vaccines, two of which - Soberana 02 and Abdala - are in the third phase of clinical trials to evaluate their efficacy.

"Cuba has the capacity to produce large quantities of vaccines and will become one of the first countries to immunize its entire population," Marrero stressed.

The vaccines developed by scientists from the Finlay Vaccine Institute and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology have so far proved to be effective against the new strains detected worldwide.

Marrero also stated that Cuba is working to strengthen relations with the Euroasian countries through the promotion of business and health tourism.

"We are willing to negotiate the expansion of air traffic from your countries, incorporating other departure or destination cities to the traditional routes. We can also increase air operators and flight frequency," the Prime Minister said, stressing that his country is a safe and attractive corridor for foreign visitors.

The EEU formally integrated Cuba as an observer country last December, which allows it to be present at meetings and have access to approved documents.