President Maduro Confirms Venezuela's Interest in Joining BRICS

On Monday, the Bolivarian leader also stated that his nation endorses the cause of "independence, dignity and peace in Palestine."

During the TV program "With Maduro More" broadcast on Monday night, President Nicolas Maduro expressed that Venezuela hopes to join the BRICS, an economic cooperation group led by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The BRICS are "the driving force behind the emergence of the multipolar world," and now that the bloc is considering expanding to give participation to new countries, "Venezuela has made its proposal for entry," he said.

The Bolivarian leader hopes that the proposal will be positively valued by the BRICS countries so that Venezuela enters sooner rather than later in the dynamics of the group.

The BRICS are expected to consider official membership applications from various countries at the group's summit scheduled to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, from August 22.

Bolivia has announced their interest in joining BRICS+



The dollar is dead ������������ pic.twitter.com/3vrcQERvqL — Jackson Hinkle ���� (@jacksonhinklle) August 1, 2023

On another international issue, President Maduro state that the Bolivarian nation endorses the cause of "independence, dignity and peace in Palestine, the cause of the recovery of the territorial integrity of all its territories, in accordance with the United Nations Charter."

He expressed the solidarity of the Venezuelan people with the Palestinian nation in its fight against the abuses committed by the state of Israel.

Maduro indicated that the Arab people must rise together with one voice to say "enough to the massacre against the Palestinian people", just as the United Nations must find the way to restore the comprehensive rights of the Palestinians.