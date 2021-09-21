Venezuela Strengthens Cooperation with UN Development Program

On Tuesday, the Minister of People's Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, held a meeting with the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Ushad Rao Monart, to strengthen cooperation ties in favor of sustainable development.

According to a message published on his Twitter account, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister confirmed that the meeting allowed for filing a complaint regarding the impact of the unilateral coercive measures imposed against Venezuela.

Likewise, the Bolivarian Government expressed its willingness to advance in the formulation of the cooperation program with the United Nations, "for the benefit of our people and for the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals."

A la vez que le expresamos nuestra disposición de avanzar en la formulación del programa de cooperación con las Naciones Unidas, en beneficio de nuestro pueblo y para el cumplimiento de los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible (2/2) — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) September 21, 2021

Currently, UNDP maintains several operational programs in the country, such as support to the Ministry of People's Power for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace, in the design of monitoring indicators for human rights; opportunities for sustainable development based on biodiversity; and information systems and criminality.