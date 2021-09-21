    • Live
Venezuela

Venezuela Strengthens Cooperation with UN Development Program

  • Venezuela's Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia met with Ushad Rao Monart, Assistant Secretary General of UNDP, to strengthen cooperation ties in sustainable development, denouncing the impact of unilateral coercive measures towards these ends.

Published 21 September 2021
Opinion

On Tuesday, the Minister of People's Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, held a meeting with the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Ushad Rao Monart, to strengthen cooperation ties in favor of sustainable development.

According to a message published on his Twitter account, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister confirmed that the meeting allowed for filing a complaint regarding the impact of the unilateral coercive measures imposed against Venezuela.

Venezuela To Ask UN To Facilitate Participation in Dialogue

Likewise, the Bolivarian Government expressed its willingness to advance in the formulation of the cooperation program with the United Nations, "for the benefit of our people and for the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals."

"At the same time, we express our willingness to advance in the formulation of the cooperation program with the United Nations, for the benefit of our people and for the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals." 

Currently, UNDP maintains several operational programs in the country, such as support to the Ministry of People's Power for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace, in the design of monitoring indicators for human rights; opportunities for sustainable development based on biodiversity; and information systems and criminality.

