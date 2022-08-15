Afghanistan: UN urged to defend rights of women and girls

Afghan women have suffered the curtailment of their fundamental rights following the Taliban takeover.

One year after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Monday urged the international community not to forget the women and girls of the Central Asian country.

The executive director of the UN agency, Natalia Kanem, said in a statement that although the world is facing numerous overlapping crises, Afghan women and girls, who are denied their fundamental rights, should not be forgotten.

She assured that this population suffers from what he described as a continuous erosion of rights such as access to education and health and others that guarantee equality. She said that this situation should affect citizens all over the world.

She added that the country "is immersed in a profound economic and humanitarian crisis. Skyrocketing food and energy prices, exacerbated by drought and war in Ukraine, have meant that some 95 percent of the population and almost all female-headed households do not have enough to eat."

Restricted movement.

Limited or no access to work or #education.

Heightened risks to #safety.



Just some of the additional difficulties women and girls face every day in #Afghanistan. Their rights must be upheld.



Now. pic.twitter.com/YiYkVBW5Vx — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@the_unhcr) August 15, 2022

For her part, the director of UN Women, Sima Bahous, denounced that the Taliban authorities have built policies of inequality, in the face of which "we must continue to raise the voice of Afghan women and girls who fight every day for their right to live free and equal lives."

Previously, the upsurge in violence against Afghan women has also been denounced. According to UN data, one in ten women in that country has suffered gender-based violence.

Monday marked one year since the return to power of the Taliban, after militarily defeating the Afghan armed forces backed by the U.S. This country occupied Afghanistan for two decades.

The event was remembered in the main Afghan cities as an act of independence and a victory over the U.S. and its acolytes. The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs designated a holiday on Monday. According to the media, celebrations and demonstrations were held throughout the day.

In an address to the nation, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Mohammed Hassan Akhund, said that August 15 "marked the beginning of the victory of truth over falsehood and the liberation of the country from the invaders and their allies."

He urged the mujahideen and Islamic Emirate forces to redouble their efforts to maintain the country's security. As for the officials, he asked them to perform their work efficiently and serve their people more.