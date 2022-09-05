Suicide Bombing Near Russian Embassy in Kabul Leaves 10 Dead

An armed man detonated an explosive device near the entrance to the consular office. Two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed.

On Monday, Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed that a strong explosion occurred in the vicinity of the Russian embassy in the capital of Afghanistan.

"An armed man detonated an explosive device near the entrance to the consular office of the Russian Embassy in Kabul... two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed and Afghan citizens were also injured," the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry stated.

According to Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district, the Taliban guards guarding the Russian embassy recognized the suicide attacker and shot him down before he reached his target.

Russian diplomats are in contact with the Afghan security services, which are conducting a thorough investigation into what happened. Local media reported that the attack occurred when a Russian official approached the queue of asylum seekers outside the embassy.

A video from the scene of the explosion, which took place near the Russian embassy in #Kabul.#Russia #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/FZySJ1AVXa — خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) September 5, 2022

The attack, which has not yet been claimed by any armed group, left at least 10 dead and eight people severely injured and hospitalized.

Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that embassy officials have taken appropriate security measures. He also expressed his country’s desire that the perpetrators and organizers of the terrorist act "be duly punished as soon as possible".

"Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country... Although Moscow does not officially recognise the Taliban's government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities," the International Business Times recalled.