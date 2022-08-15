US Shadow Still Hangs Over Afghanistan, One Year On

"The United States has brought death and blood to Afghans for 20 years. The tragedy they made here is still going on," a professor at Kabul University said.

Afghanistan has been facing a worsening humanitarian crisis, economic depression, and terrorist attacks since the takeover by the Taliban on Aug. 15, 2021. The United States deserves much blame for the mess it left behind.

"We reported late last year that an estimated 97 percent of Afghans could be living in poverty by mid-2022, and regrettably, that number is being reached faster than anticipated," said head of the United Nations Development Programme Achim Steiner earlier this year.

Afghanistan is facing a non-reversible economic collapse. A frozen banking system and liquidity shortage mean as many as 80 percent of people are in debt. Assets worth over US$9 billion have been frozen by the U.S. as part of its sanctions against the new government.

In addition, 20 years of war left severe shortages of infrastructure, power supplies and professionals. According to Abdul Nasir Rishtia, chief executive of Afghanistan steel mills union, 5,000 steel mills in Afghanistan are facing a shortage of key technical personnel.

"The United States has brought death and blood to Afghans for 20 years. The tragedy they made here is still going on," Najibullah Jami, a professor at Kabul University, said and blamed Washington for the humanitarian crisis.

No Excuse for NPR's Distorted History of US Invasion of Afghanistanhttps://t.co/zFSDDe2x1D via @commondreams — Dennis Landfather SR (@denflsr) August 15, 2022

During the 20-year war, the United States chose to fight terrorism according to its own geopolitical goals, which led to an increase in the number of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan.

"If the interest of the United States requires, it will add any group in the list of terrorists and if its interest requires to exclude a group from the list, it will also do so," said Abuzar Khapalwak Zazai, a professor from Kabul University, adding what the United States has left the Afghan people is a difficult position to get out of.

Since August 2021, no major fighting has been reported in Afghanistan. However, the Islamic State has launched dozens of attacks. In Kabul alone, there is a bomb attack every two or three days. The Taliban-run administration has generally achieved stability national wide, but it is difficult to eradicate extremist and terrorist groups.