Sudan: Terrorist Attack in Turkish Capital Ankara Condemned

Official reports show that Sudan urged the international community for further cooperation and coordination against the threat of terrorist groups.

On Monday, the Sudanese government condemned the terrorist attack that took place in front of the Turkish Ministry of Interior in Ankara on Sunday.

"The Government of Sudan condemns, in the strongest terms, the heinous terrorist attack which targeted the General Directorate of Security of the Turkish Ministry of Interior in Ankara yesterday," the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"This attack reminds of the growing threat of terrorist groups to the security and stability of different countries, and the importance of concerted international efforts to combat all forms of terrorism and violence as well as targeting of innocent civilians and public institutions in all countries," the statement said.

Furthermore, the ministry also stressed the Sudanese government's solidarity with Türkiye in confronting terrorist threats, expressing Sudan's understanding of all the legitimate measures taken by Türkiye to confront these threats.

���� Antiterrorist operation in Turkey, October 3



Ali Erlikay, Turkish Minister of the Interior, has announced the commencement of an anti-terrorism operation across Turkey.



The formal pretext for this action was Sunday's terrorist attack in Ankara near the Ministry of Interior… pic.twitter.com/7hNaeTGwDz — Rybar Force (@rybar_force) October 3, 2023

Official reports show that Sudan urged the international community for further cooperation and coordination against the threat of terrorist groups.

Two terrorists carried out a bombing attack in front of the interior ministry's building in the Turkish capital Ankara on Sunday, slightly injuring two police officers.

One attacker died after he set off the suicide bomb, while the other bomber was shot dead by the police.