Death Toll from Hurricane Otis Rises to 48

Mexican authorities reported Sunday that the death toll from Hurricane Otis has risen to 48 people, while six others remain missing.

According to the Constitutional Governor of the State of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado, the recovery efforts continue after the passage of the event.

Salgado highlighted the full recovery of the Escénica Avenue, as well as the rehabilitation of the Metlapil viaduct to Boulevard de Las Naciones in its 4 lanes, and the second lane to Llano Largo.

The official also noted that water service has been provided to the peripheral towns with pipes from the State Government.

A census of at least 10,468 families has also been conducted in Acapulco and Coyuca de Benitez. The Welfare Secretariat said that this comes in order to report on the damage to infrastructure caused by Otis in the region.

Mil 103 Servidores de la Nación han censado 10 mil 468 viviendas afectadas por el huracán #Otis; también se evalúan daños en comercios y embarcaciones, para brindar el apoyo a nuestros hermanos de #Guerrero.#JuntosPorGuerrero pic.twitter.com/Xk4wzj8RRQ — Gobierno de México (@GobiernoMX) October 29, 2023

The tweet reads, "One thousand 103 Servants of the Nation have taken a census of 10,468 homes affected by Hurricane Otis; damages to businesses and boats are also being evaluated, in order to provide support to our brothers in Guerrero."

The Constitutional Governor said that progress is being made "in the efficient distribution of humanitarian aid, providing relevant support and advancing in the reestablishment of services."

The Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has pledged to get the people and the port of Acapulco back on its feet. "We are working in a coordinated manner with the municipal government and the state, attending to the nearby municipalities that were affected," AMLO said.

The Federal Electricity Commission announced that by next Monday night, Acapulco, Guerrero, will have electric service. This will allow gas stations and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) distributors to provide service.

The Navy Plan, which reportedly has more than 65 tons of food to be donated to the affected populations, as well as drinking water for those who need it, has also been implemented.