Europe Hit by the Storm Eunice

On Friday, Storm Eunice hit European countries, with record-breaking winds forcing millions of people to take shelter because of the disrupted flights, trains, and ferries across Western Europe. The storm has led at least seven people dead.

After the first-ever "red" weather warning, meaning there is "danger to life," London city got almost empty because of the people looking for housing. Police reported a 30-year-old woman died after a tree fell on a car she was a passenger in.

According to official reports, in the Netherlands, a falling tree was the cause of three people dead, a 60-year-old- man in southeast Ireland and another man reported killed as well in Belgium. Across southern England, the highest weather alert level was registered as well as in London, South Wales, and the Netherlands, resulting in the closing of schools and rail travel completely stopped as towering waves breached sea walls along the coasts.

Eunice's winds were registered with power to more than 140 000 homes in England in the southwest regions and 80 000 properties in Ireland. After suffering many injuries caused by the storm, three people were taken to a hospital in the capital of the UK and a large section of the roof on the capital's Millennium Dome was shredded by the gales.

8 Dead as Storm Eunice Batters Europe, London Sees Its 1st-ever ‘Red’ Alert; Is Climate Change the Culprit? https://t.co/sm17XWwxBm — Sarkari Job Wale (@sarkari_jobwale) February 19, 2022

According to the Met Office, one wind gust of 196 kilometers per hour was reported on the Isle of Wight off southern England, "provisionally the highest gust ever recorded in England."

In the meantime, the Tan Hill Inn, Britain's highest pub in Yorkshire, the personnel was working even if the winds remained merely windy in the region of northern England. "But with the snow coming in now, the wind's increasing, we're battening down the hatches, getting ready for a bad day and worse night," said pub maintenance worker Angus Leslie.