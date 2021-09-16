Venezuela Rejects US Drug Trafficking Countries List

The Bolivarian nation urged countries of the world to grant an ethical treatment to the drug trafficking issue and to avoid its political instrumentalization.

On Wednesday, Venezuela rejected the statements made in the “Memorandum for the Secretary of State on Presidential Determination on Major Drug Transit or Major Illicit Drug Producing Countries for Fiscal Year 2022,” which the White House published on Sep. 15 placing this South American nation in the list of "major drug transit or major illicit drug producing countries."

"Venezuela vigorously rejects the invalid and illegitimate practice of the United States, which seeks to establish itself as a supranational police force of sovereign and independent states... It violates fundamental principles of international law such as mutual sovereign respect, political independence, legal equality, and non-intervention in internal affairs. It also violates a fundamental principle of international legal and ethical engagement: good faith,” the Bolivarian ministry stated.

Venezuelan diplomats stressed that the U.S. foreign policy is paradoxical since Colombia, which is the main partner on the U.S. geopolitical agenda, is the leading global producer of cocaine.

“It is also questionable that the country fighting for the global financial hegemony, and whose banking system executes a false policy of controlling money laundering from drug production and trafficking, tries to give lessons to the international community, ignoring the States' sovereignty and jurisdiction."

Bolivarian diplomats recalled that Venezuela strictly complies with the provisions of international conventions for drug control.

Africa’s ECOWAS has called for Saab to be released; Swiss authorities have judged him innocent of charges. But the US regime persists with Saab’s persecution because he holds the key to the business network that has allowed Venezuela to survive under economic siege. pic.twitter.com/wPSeovymMp — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) September 16, 2021

"The United Nations recognizes our country as a territory free of illicit crops, thanks to the permanent work of our security forces, preventive policies, and disposition to a coordinated, multidisciplinary, and depoliticized cooperation."

Bolivarian diplomacy also highlighted that the White House memorandum constitutes a distraction that seeks to hinder peace and democratic stability in Venezuela since its statements appear precisely when President Nicolas Maduro’s administration is leading a broad national political dialogue.

"Right now... there is no shortage of aggressions," the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry pointed out and recalled that the White House protects and disguises the criminal actions of its allies such as Colombia, a country whose participation in the drug trafficking crime is proven.

Venezuela urged the countries of the world to grant an ethical and responsible treatment to the drug trafficking issue, "avoiding, at all costs, its instrumentalization to favor operations of extraterritorial control and interventionism in sovereign States."