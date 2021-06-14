Padrino Denounces Drug Traffickers Financing Crime in Caracas

The Venezuelan Interior and Defense Ministries condemned criminal activities that sow chaos in Caracas parishes, saying they are financed by drug trafficking.

On Saturday, the Venezuelan Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace, Carmen Meléndez, informed that, in a large police operation carried out in the La Vega neighborhood in the west of Caracas, 38 citizens were arrested and several firearms were seized, among them 3 pistols, 3 rifles of different calibers, explosives, fragmentary grenades and narcotics.

The Minister considered the operation as a resounding victory against the irregular groups that have affected the peace and security of the area, stressing that the population of La Vega deserves peace and tranquility.

The Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, stated that criminal actions seek to destabilize through intimidation and are financed by drug trafficking, as reported on Sunday by Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

The popular neighborhood of La Vega in Caracas has seen heavy firefights in recent days as security forces try to wrest control from local armed groups https://t.co/RJIkqq97M7 — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) June 14, 2021

"These criminal expressions are deliberately financed by non-governmental structures and money from drug trafficking and other sources, in order to destabilize through intimidation, harassment of the population and police bodies. Peace will prevail!" wrote Padrino on Twitter.

Venezuelan authorities have reiterated that certain adversarial sectors finance criminal gangs to generate violence in the country and have warned that the government will not sit idly by and will take immediate action to bring justice against those who seek to undermine the peace and security of the Venezuelan people.