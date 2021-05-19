The US Arrests Dominican Lawmaker for Drug Trafficking

Miguel Gutierrez is accused of three counts for distribution, possession, and intent to distribute cocaine in the United States.

The Dominican Republic's National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) confirmed the arrest of lawmaker Miguel Gutierrez for his alleged involvement in international drug trafficking in the U.S.

He was arrested by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in coordination with Dominican authorities at Miami airport on Monday.

U.S. Department of Justice informed that he faces three counts for distribution, possession, and intent to distribute cocaine in the U.S between 2014 and 2017.

The acting federal prosecutor requested Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes to remove the "gag order" which prevents linking information to the public when the trials begin.

Gutierrez, a lawmaker from the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), was the most voted candidate in the Santiago province in 2020.

PRM officials condemned Gutierrez's alleged criminal acts and warned that those who violate the rules face expulsion from the party. Parliament's lower chamber also indicated that investigations' results would be respected.

On Tuesday, President Luis Abinader referred to the case and highlighted that "everyone is responsible for their actions and must pay for it."