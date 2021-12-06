US Government and Media Conceal the Reality of Venezuela

Ted Snider, an expert in the analysis of patterns in U.S. foreign policy and history, assessed the latest regional and local elections in Venezuela, and said that if the opposition had won, the media would have been full of front pages about the removal of Nicolas Maduro and Hugo Chavez’s party, but that is not the case. So the media have kept it secret from the U.S. public, he pointed out.

Convinced that Chavez and Maduro’s party would win when Washington did not want it to win, they then put pressure on the opposition to boycott the voting to make it look illegitimate.

However, he noted, “the people elected Maduro and supported his government. When that didn’t work, the U.S. government pressured opposition parties to run in the hope of defeating Maduro. But the people elected Maduro’s party.”

Snider indicated that a delegation of experts from a U.S. legal group, among other election observers, said the election was “balanced and transparent.”