'The US Is the Biggest Human Rights Violator', Ambassador Says

"Due to the U.S. government’s behavior, we must raise the flags of peace," Valero said.

At the Global Governance and Development Conference on Tuesday, Venezuela’s Ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Jorge Valero said that the United States is the biggest violator of human rights in the world.

The diplomat recalled that the U.S. decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) is paradoxical as this organization needs to be strengthened the most at this moment.

He also repudiated President Donald Trump’s accusation that the WHO and China worked together to hide relevant information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valero highlighted that although the U.S. continues to be a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO), its protectionist practices are contrary to the multilateral trade system, which is weakened every time the Trump administration performs its trade war against China.

"PHR finds that the U.S. government’s treatment of #asylum seekers through its policy of #family separation constitutes cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment and, in all cases evaluated by PHR experts, rises to the level of torture." Physicians for Human Rights #StephenMiller pic.twitter.com/z1PPq0Opwu — Dempsey O'Dwyer (@DempseyODwyer) August 22, 2020

The Venezuelan ambassador pointed out that Washington withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) and will not extend the validity of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).

Valero also commented that U.S. unilateralism will unquestionably lead to a Third World War, which would be nuclear and cause millions of deaths.

Finally, he stated that multilateralism is the path to peace and stressed that Venezuela fosters social justice, promotes human brotherhood, and condemns racism and xenophobia.