Venezuela Rejects Canadian Interventionist Statements

"Canada, trapped in its superiority complex, believing itself to be an empire and from its moral misery, insists on attacking Venezuela," FM Gil said.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil denounced the interfering attitude of the Canadian Government, which joined in the U.S.-led destabilizing maneuvers, by commenting on human rights and the implementation of the Barbados Agreement.

"The Government of Canada, trapped in its superiority complex, believing itself to be an empire and from its moral misery, insists on attacking Venezuela. Get your noses out of our country!," he posted on the social network X.

"Incapable of condemning true human rights violations in the world, such as the genocide in Gaza, and with a shameful record in their own territory, they demonstrate how vile and deceitful they can be by playing into the hands of terrorists and destabilizers."

On Tuesday, the Canadian embassy in Venezuela, in addition to requesting the implementation of the agreement reached in Barbados between the Venezuelan government and the political opposition, expressed its "concern" over the detention of Rocio San Miguel and citizens.

Reports reveal that the US Drug Enforcement Admin (DEA) used criminals to spy on and destabilize the left-wing governments in Latin America.



DEA meddling targeted Venezuela’s President Maduro, Bolivia’s ex President Evo Morales and Mexico’s President AMLOhttps://t.co/niitY4DQTA — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) February 7, 2024

In that request, however, Canada omits mentioning that Venezuelan authorities have emphasized their full respect for the Barbados Agreement while the U.S.-backed political opposition repeatedly violates it.

On Feb. 11, Attorney General Tarek William Saab confirmed the detention of Rocio San Miguel and six citizens for their alleged involvement in a conspiratorial plot called "White Bracelet."

Preliminary investigations suggest that they are involved in a conspiracy to attack military bases in Tachira and other states. This operation was organized with the support of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The White Bracelet conspiracy also aimed to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, and Tachira Governor Freddy Bernal.

The US spends millions each year meddling in the internal affairs of Venezuela in what it euphemistically calls “democracy promotion.” USAID alone pledged $50M to “push” the presidential elections, scheduled for later this year. https://t.co/sC7tBJIKsI — CounterPunch (@NatCounterPunch) February 13, 2024

Saab requested the Second Terrorism Court to detain the plotters preventively due to the alleged commission of treason, conspiracy, terrorism, and unlawful association. Their detention occurred respecting the procedures and deadlines established in Venezuelan laws.

Following the detentions, however, Amnesty International, Provea, and other NGOs linked to the U.S. Department of State began publicly referring to San Miguel as a "human rights defender" and initiated an international campaign to undermine the investigations that Venezuelan authorities are currently carrying out.

On Tuesday, this narrative of discrediting the Venezuelan State was unmasked by Communication Minister Freddy Ñañez.