Russian FM Lavrov To Visit Cuba, Venezuela, Brazil

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry announced that Sergei Lavrov will visit Cuba, Venezuela, and Brazil next week.

On Feb. 19, Lavrov will be in Cuba, where he will meet with President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, said Russian diplomat Maria Zakharova.

The next day, the Russian foreign minister will visit Venezuela as part of his tour of Latin American countries.

During this visit, Lavrov will meet with President Nicolas Maduro and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. The Russian delegation will also hold negotiations with the Bolivarian diplomats.

Lavrov's trip to Caracas comes amid preparations for Maduro's visit to Russia, which was initially scheduled for late 2023.

Maduro's last visit to Russia took place in September 2019, at a time when the Caribbean nation was experiencing a difficult economic situation caused by the U.S. arbitrary sanctions against the Bolivarian revolution.

Starting on Feb. 21, Lavrov will make a two-day visit to Brazil, where he will participate in a meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Twenty (G20) in Rio de Janeiro.