Venezuelan Justice to Prosecute 'White Bracelet' Conspirators

The Attorney General's Office requested pre-trial detention against Rocio San Miguel for treason, conspiracy, terrorism, and illicit association.

On Monday, Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab informed on the legal actions against citizens linked to the conspiracy known as "White Bracelet."

Among them is the president of the NGO Citizen Control, Rocio San Miguel, who was detained on Friday and presented to the Second Terrorism Court.

Also detained were Alejandro Gonzalez, the activist's former partner; Miranda Diaz, the activist's daughter; Miguel and Alberto San Miguel, brothers of the activist; and Victor Diaz, Miranda's father.

Preventive detention will also be requested for Gonzalez for the alleged commission of crimes related to the disclosure of political and military secrets concerning national security, obstruction of justice, and illicit association.

The Attorney General's Office will request precautionary measures, "consisting of periodic appearances before the court," for the other four individuals.

The White Bracelet conspiracy operation aimed to attack a military base in the state of Tachira and target the life of President Nicolas Maduro and other high-ranking Bolivarian officials.

Saab emphasized that the actions of the authorities are within legal timeframes and have been carried out with strict respect for human rights, thus refuting the alleged "forced disappearance" of San Miguel, who was detained at Maiquetia International Airport on Friday.