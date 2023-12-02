Venezuela Rejects CARICOM Position of Support Guyana

Yván Gil: Venezuela categorically rejects the statement issued by the Secretariat of the (CARICOM) regarding the pronouncement of the International Court of Justice in relation to the measures requested by the Government of Guyana.

On Saturday, Venezuela rejected a communiqué from the General Secretariat of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) that was a response to the pronouncement made by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) about a consultative referendum scheduled for this Sunday.

“The CARICOM Secretariat blatantly lies and intentionally ignores the fact that the International Court of Justice unanimously rejected Guyana's reckless attempt to limit the political rights of Venezuelans and prevent the holding of the referendum called by the National Assembly of Venezuela(...); that is, the Geneva Agreement of 1966,” says the Statement published by Foreign Minister Yván Gil on X.

Gil also recalled that Court's clear call to the government of Guyana to cease the deliberate actions that aggravate the situation of the controversy, among which the involvement of the United States Southern Command and the granting of concessions in a yet to be demarcated maritime area, which has generated a situation that threatens the peace in the region.

The Statement finilizes with a call on he CARICOM partner countries to return to good judgement and objectivity; to distance themselves from the preconceived judgments of the oil transnational Exxon Mobil and the United States Southern Command.

This Friday, Venezuelans celebrated that the international court of justice in The Hague dismissed the appeals presented by the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to stop the referendum.

As well last Friday ended in all the National territory the Campaign “Venezuela Toda” that seeks the union of all the Venezuelan people, and was characterized by the celebration of cultural activities of different manifestations.

This Sunday’s referendum will ask Venezuelans, among other questions, the possibility of turning the disputed territory into a state (province), attend the area and hand over the Bolivarian citizenship to the residents of the area.