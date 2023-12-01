Venezuela: Electoral Campaign Ends in View of the Referendum for Essequibo

As well this Friday, Venezuelans celebrated that the ICJ ejected the measures requested by Guyana in relation to the suspension of the consultative referendum on the Essequibo.

This Friday, in a multitudinary act in Caracas, the Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro closed the National Electoral Campaign for the next December 3 consultative referendum, also he started the Dry Law in all the National territory.

“We have witnessed the most admirable, most beautiful campaign that has ever been seen in two centuries of history in Venezuela, Long live the national union! We cannot avoid the historical responsibility that falls to us. It was our turn to raise the flags for Guayana Esequiba and fight for the lands that our liberators left us,” said the state leader.

Also he publicly congratulated the executive vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, and the entire legal and diplomatic team of Venezuela for the victory obtained in the International Court of Justice in the name of the freedom and sovereignty of the nation.

The closing of the electoral campaign was also characterized by the celebration of cultural activities of different manifestations, including several concerts in Caracas.

La responsabilidad que nos toca hoy a nuestra generación, a ti mujer y hombre venezolano es levantar la bandera de la Guayana Esequiba e iniciar una nueva etapa histórica por la recuperación de esta tierra que nos legaron los Libertadores y Libertadoras. pic.twitter.com/iAmtmolldd — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 1, 2023

Maduro: The responsibility that falls to our generation today, to you Venezuelan woman and man, is to raise the flag of Guayana Esequiba and begin a new historical stage for the recovery of this land that the Liberators bequeathed to us.

Freddy Núñez minister of Communication and sectoral vice president of Communication, Culture and Tourism of Venezuela highlighted that the campaign, instead of dividing Venezuelans, has united them.

"We are talking about not only political diversity, we are talking about ideological diversity, religious diversity, social diversity, ethnic diversity. The characteristic of Venezuela is that it is a plural country and has found a reason to unite," he said, and recalled that Venezuela's fight for the Essequibo exceeds 120 years.

