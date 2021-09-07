Mexican Dialogue Is a Success for All Venezuelans, Maduro Says

The dialoguing parties pledged to work together to obtain resources to meet the social needs of the population, especially those related to managing the effects of the pandemic.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro described as "a success" the second round of talks between delegates of his administration and representatives of the opposition held in Mexico City.

"I agree! We did it again in Mexico. We sit down with the opposition to talk about important issues for the country. The dialogue for peace and recovery is a success for Venezuelans,” he stressed.

The Bolivarian leader also thanked Mexico, a country that has served as the venue for the dialogue process that began in August and continued this weekend with the facilitation of Norway. Maduro celebrated the signing of an agreement related to the defense of the Venezuelan sovereignty over the Essequibo territory.

"All Venezuelans recognize the 1966 Geneva Agreements as the legal framework in force between our country and Guyana," he commented, referring to the instrument whereby both countries agreed to resolve their territorial disputes through bilateral consultations.

Through his social networks, the Bolivarian leader shared with citizens the full text of the joint statement signed by the dialoguing parties.

"This is the Joint Communique between the government of Venezuela and the Unitary Platform of the opposition... It is a day of victory for all Venezuelans."

In Mexico, the dialoguing parties also pledged to work together to obtain resources to meet the social needs of the population, especially those related to managing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among these resources, the Venezuelan government and the opposition contemplated multilateral financing mechanisms and Special Drawing Rights (SDR) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This aspect of the agreements reached in Mexico implies understanding "the effects of criminal sanctions on the economy and vindicating independence, sovereignty, and self-determination," the Venezuelan president explained.

The next round of dialogues will discuss issues related to respect for the rule of law, the justice system, and institutions.