Venezuela: Registration of Candidates for the Assembly Starts

Almost 21 million citizens will elect a new National Assembly in December.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) Monday began receiving the lists of candidates for the elections to the National Assembly that will take place on December 6.

Currently, the country's laws authorize CNE-certified organizations to register candidates until August 19. So far, 107 political organizations are allowed to take part in the upcoming elections in which Venezuelans will choose 277 lawmakers and their respective substitutes.

The CNE President Indira Alfonzo informed that 20,733,941 citizens are registered to vote. Of that amount, 251,398 registrations correspond to new voters.

The renewal of the CNE and the call for legislative elections are a result of the agreements reached at the dialogues between President Nicolas Maduro's administration and some opposition parties, a process that has been taking place since September 2019.

On June 12, the Supreme Court (TSJ) swore in the new CNE authorities and paving thus the way for the upcoming elections.

The Bolivarian constitution states that the CNE leadership must be nominated by a two-thirds vote of the National Assembly's members.

On June 4, representatives from six minority opposition parties filed a motion before the TSJ asking it to declare a “legislative omission” and appoint a new CNE to guarantee legislative elections in 2020.