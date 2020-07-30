    • Live
Venezuela Ready to Resume Dialogue With Opposition
    President Nicolas Maduro, Caracas, Venezuela, July 26, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @NicolasMaduro

Published 30 July 2020 (7 hours 20 minutes ago)
In August 2019, the political opposition disrupted the dialogue process when it openly supported the U.S. decision to block Venezuelan assets abroad.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro Wednesday announced the establishment of contacts with Norway to resume political dialogue with the most radical sectors of the opposition.

Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez held a meeting with a Norwegian delegation to coordinate the pending issues of the talks, which started in 2019.

"Jorge Rodriguez received them [in Venezuela] and now he is coordinating what was pending... The dialog has been reactivated," Maduro confirmed.

He also reiterated the Bolivarian government's willingness to settle political differences through peaceful, negotiated, and democratic channels.

On July 24, Norway's Foreign Minister Dag Halvor announced that a team of officials from his country was in Caracas to update on the political situation of the South American nation.

Norway sponsored the dialogue process between the Government of Venezuela and the opposition faction led by Juan Guaido.

In August 2019, the political opposition disrupted the dialogue process when it openly supported the U.S. decision to block Venezuelan assets abroad.

A month later, however, the Bolivarian government and several opposition parties installed a new national dialogue, whereby they agreed to renew the National Electoral Council and call for legislative elections in 2020.

teleSUR - EFE
by teleSUR/ lp-JF
