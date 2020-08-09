Venezuela Announces Measures Relaxation to Reactivate Economy

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announced this Sunday the flexibilization of health measures in some of the country's regions in order to gradually reactivate the country’s economy.

While urging the citizens to continue to abide by sanitary measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, he emphasized these measures will give a break to Venezuelans.

"The time has come for a quarantine's partial relaxation to reactivate some economic sectors. The regions benefited from this type of relaxation are Caracas, and the states of Miranda, Zulia, Sucre, La Guaira, Bolívar, Táchira, Aragua and Carabobo ",

Vice president Delcy Rodriguez also announced which sectors of the country’s economy will be reactivated this week.

"The sectors that will be reactivated this week are: Construction, hardware, chemical raw material industry, transport, banks, hairdressers, auto parts and mechanics, medical, dental and veterinary offices, textile and footwear industry and personalized plumbing and refrigeration services," Rodriguez said.

To date, Venezuela registers 25.805 COVID-19 cases and 223 deaths. Caracas is the new pandemic's epicenter in the country.

The country registers 47 new imported cases and 797 are due to community transmission.

Caracas registered 337 new cases, 136 in Miranda, 99 in la Guaira, 80 in Zulia, 57 in Bolivar, 17 in Merida and Monagas, 16 in Aragua, 13 in Yaracuy, 8 in Nueva Esparta, 6 in Guarico, 4 in Lara, two in Apure and Sucre states.

Out of the imported cases, 42 came from Colombia and 5 from Brazil. So far, 76,665 Venezuelans returned to their country since the begining of the pandemic. Among them, 5.491 nationals tested positive for COVID-19. The government guaranteed all the necessary treatments they needed to combat the virus.