Venezuela: President Maduro to Create Strategic Anti-Drugs Agency

The new institution will assume the coordination in the country's fight against drug trafficking.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Tuesday announced the creation of the National Anti-Drug Superintendency to increase the fight against drug trafficking.

He assured that his country has the structure to create this institution and praised the work carried out by the security agencies, which have neutralized several camps with laboratories for the production of drugs.

"Venezuela has a world record for the destruction of laboratories. We have been declared a territory free of drug production and processing worldwide," Maduro recalled.

Regarding drug trafficking and its link with Colombia, the Bolivarian leader pointed out that "drug trafficking governs Colombia... Their government is in the hands of the mafia."

The National Anti-drug Commission (CONNAS) commander Jose Castillo informed that the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) has seized 51,564 tons of drugs from six camps with 70 laboratories for the production of cocaine hydrochloride from July 2019 to date.

Hernan Homez Machado, another commander of CONNAS, pointed out that thanks to intelligence work they have neutralized 966 organized crime groups, recovered 2,253 firearms, rescued 69 kidnapping victims, and frustrated 552 extortions.

President Maduro also pointed out that the constant attacks and threats from the United States fanned the GNB flame.