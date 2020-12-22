Venezuela Receives Chinese Medical Supplies To Fight COVID-19

Over 274 tons of Chinese equipment, medical inputs, and medicines have been received so far this year.

Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez on Tuesday welcomed the arrival of medical supplies donated by China to support the fight against the pandemic.

After pointing out that it was the ninth shipment sent by Chinese authorities, she recalled that over 274 tons of equipment, medical inputs, and medicines have been received so far this year.

Rodriguez also mentioned that Venezuela is nowadays a victim of U.S. blockade that hinder her country's efforts to acquire good and services in the international market and to face the COVID-19-triggered recession.

"There is no blockage that can be done with Conviasa, or with the Venezuelan people, or with the China-Venezuela relationship," she added.

Beware those who advocate for foreign intervention, brutal sanctions, and war on their own people. The US-backed @OAS_official is blatantly and unabashedly admitting that it doesn't care about the human rights of the Venezuelan people. Where's the outrage?? #HandsOffVenezuela https://t.co/oPzMjty4Dt — CODEPINK (@codepink) December 22, 2020

China's Ambassador to Venezuela Li Baorong condemned the "hypocrisy and cruelty" of certain countries that are intensifying arbitrary sanctions against Venezuela instead of lifting their blockade.

"The comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Venezuela is of true gold. At this moment China and Venezuela are together," he said.

Over 618 cooperation projects have been signed under the framework of a strategic association between both countries.

The Bolivarian government has also already signed agreements to participate in the clinical trial of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines. China has developed 5 vaccine candidates so far this year.