Opposition Party Rejects US Blockade Against Venezuela

"They have no interest in solving the problems of the Venezuelan people," said Claudio Fermin regarding the few opposition groups that want to seize power by promoting foreign sanctions.

The National Assembly of Venezuela that will be installed on January 5 must work against the economic blockade imposed by foreign governments, the Solutions for Venezuela Party President Claudio Fermin demanded on Monday.

"The National Assembly should work at the service of the reorientation of the economy, the internal unblocking of the economy, and against the foreign economic blockade," he said.

The opposition politician mentioned that the new lawmakers must fight against political war and destructive confrontation to focus their efforts on the reorientation of their country's economy.

Fermin also pointed out that the Executive branch, regional and municipal governments, and the National Assembly must join forces to protect Venezuela from the pandemic by acquiring all the necessary COVID-19 vaccines.

The opposition politician regretted both the campaign that seeks to discredit the December 6 elections and the opinions of foreign politicians who have neither voice nor vote in his country's internal decisions.

"From Solutions for Venezuela, we want to protest against this unworthy lie that aims to make believe that foreign actors must permit our will."

Regarding the opposition groups that want to seize the power by promoting sanctions and calling for abstention from the vote, Fermin said that their actions show that "they have no interest in solving the problems of the Venezuelan people."