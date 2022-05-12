Venezuela Ready to Reopen Commercial Border With Colombia

Venezuela is ready to reopen the commercial border with Colombia and the consulates, the governor of the western Venezuelan state of Táchira, Freddy Bernal, said.

According to the governor, the reopening will improve both nations since the economic relations between the Colombian department of Norte de Santander and Táchira are historical and both regions depend on each other.

In an interview with the Radio Union circuit, Bernal said: "We have been prepared for more than a year for the commercial opening; why? Because I have said it, the day the first service truck passes from one side to the other, part of Táchira's economy will be reactivated."

In this respect, the governor said that he held meetings with the commercial, customs, and hotel sectors of Norte de Santander and with Venezuelan business people. Together with the authorities of the Colombian city, a schedule has been planned for the reopening of the border, he added.

"There even came a time when the president of Colombia (Iván Duque) authorized the Colombian authorities to meet with me in a working meeting, from that working meeting came out a schedule for the total opening of the border. When Duque was going to proceed with the commercial opening, he refused, as long as President Nicolás Maduro was the president of Venezuela," the governor also said.

El gobernador del estado venezolano de Táchira (oeste), Freddy Bernal, anunció que Venezuela está lista para reabrir la frontera comercial con Colombia, así como los consulados.#Nacionales #12May — Globovisión (@globovision) May 12, 2022

Along these lines, Bernal expressed hope that the new president of Colombia, who will be elected on May 29, will reactivate relations with Venezuela.