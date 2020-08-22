Venezuela Receives Humanitarian Aid To Fight Covid-19

According to authorities, this aid will be distributed to all health centers in the South American nation.

Venezuela’s Vice Minister for Europe Yvan Gil Saturday announced the arrival of a 73 tons’ Humanitarian aid bound from Spain and Portugal, in order to face COVID-19 in the country.

"This shipment is a contribution made by the European Union (EU) and the governments of Spain and Portugal to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We are talking about 73 tons of medical supplies," Gil said.

Gil pointed out that the shipment is part of the more than 1,500 tons of medical supplies and protection materials that have entered the country via humanitarian aid since the pandemic scourged.

According to authorities, this aid will be distributed to all health centers in this South American nation.

#ThankYou @eu_echo for delivering humanitarian aid to #Venezuela More than 80 medical doctors have died fighting the virus �� Millions of lives are in danger. Your support means hope for the entire country. This aid will make a difference #StrongerTogether �������� https://t.co/zZxpx6i5FJ — Nelson Dordelly Rosales, Ph.D/LL.D (@nelsondordelly) August 22, 2020

"The EU has decided to facilitate the arrival of this humanitarian material in the country (...) this has been possible with Spain and Portugal help,” THE EU envoy for Venezuela Duccio Bandini said.

“It will help to facilitate the attention of the pandemic and we hope that they can reach all the health centers and families."

United Nations humanitarian coordinator Jan Harfst said that they are working in coordination with the Venezuelan government to ensure the arrival of these humanitarian aid shipments to the most vulnerable sectors in this Caribbean nation.

"We are working in close coordination with relevant government structures, civil society, and all actors that can play a productive role distributing this aid and finding vulnerable groups,” he said.