Venezuela: President Maduro Inspects Relief Work in Tejerías

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, visited the area impacted by the damages caused by torrential rains in Las Tejerías, Santos Michelena municipality in the state of Aragua, to inspect the rescue and risk mitigation works for the affected population.

Accompanied by the first combatant, Cilia Flores, among other national and regional authorities, the head of state evaluated the current situation and received the information report from the emergency bodies.

"Rest assured that we are going to recover every last store and every last house, and for those who have lost their homes, we are going to build a new one for everyone; rest assured, the people of Venezuela," said the Venezuelan President, while sharing with the families who are receiving the attention of the Venezuelan State.

So far, official figures register 36 people dead and more than 50 missing, which are still being traced in search and rescue. All state agencies are attending to the general material damages to normalize the situation as soon as possible.

More than 3,000 members of the emergency, rescue and risk corps are present with machinery and equipment, and more than 300 tons of food, water and other aid have been delivered to those affected who remain in shelter.

The tragedy occurred last Saturday, October 8, when stormy rains impacted five large rivers and streams, devastating the center of the Aragonese population.