ALBA-TCP Nations Show Solidarity With Venezuela After Landslide

The countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) expressed their solidarity with the Venezuelan people, after the damage caused by the rains in Las Tejerias community, which left 22 citizens dead and 52 people disappeared.

In a letter sent to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega expressed his deep sadness at a tragedy caused by the "climate madness" that is affecting many countries in the world.

He pointed out that Nicaragua shares with deep brotherhood the pain of the Venezuelan families that lost their loved ones, highlighting that the natural disaster awakened solidarity and union between both peoples.

The ALBA-TCP Secretary Sacha Llorenti expressed his greatest solidarity with the Venezuelan people and President Maduro and conveyed his condolences "before the sensitive loss of human lives as a result of the large-scale landslide."

Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez extended condolences to the families of the victims and conveyed his "deep sorrow and solidarity with the brother Venezuelan people and government for the loss of human lives and damage."

At least 22 people are dead and up to 50 are missing after large scale flooding and a landslide in Las Tejerías, Aragua last night #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/874VUy6m56 — CNW (@ConflictsW) October 9, 2022

Bolivia's Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta conveyed the solidarity and condolences of his people to "the families of the Venezuelan brothers who lost their loved ones and those who disappeared in Las Tejerias."

On Saturday, intense rains in the Las Tejerias area caused five streams to overflow and solid material to slide over residential areas. This event generated significant material losses in homes, establishments, and crops.

"I send my most sincere condolences to the Government and the people of Venezuela, after torrential rain caused a series of devastating landslides which have claimed the lives of dozens, with far more still missing. Barbados stands with you during this difficult time," Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottle tweeted.

On Sunday, the Bolivarian government decreed a three-days national mourning and declared a "Natural Disaster and Catastrophe Zone" in the area. This policy decision will allow the population to be served more quickly.

