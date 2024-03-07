20,000 Pastors Join the Venezuelan Social Protection System

On Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held a meeting with over 17,000 Christian pastors on the Puerto Cabello boardwalk in Carabobo state.

During that massive meeting, the Bolivarian leader made several announcements related to policies to strengthen this South American country's welfare system. Among them is the incorporation of 20,000 pastors into the Homeland System's social protection plan.

"I proposed to the people of Christ to join the 'Hugo Chavez Great Mission of Equality and Social Justice' so that we provide protection to the people, the youth, and everyone who requires our embrace," he said.

To guarantee the Christian community's access to radio broadcasting, Maduro also ordered the installation of a technical task force led by the National Telecommunications Commission of Venezuela (CONATEL) and the Christian Evangelical Movement.

¡Salgo renovado y lleno de la fuerza de Cristo! Gracias a las y los Pastores que me dieron esa cálida bienvenida en Puerto Cabello. Sus bendiciones me llenan de fuerza para luchar sin descanso por el bienestar de las venezolanas y los venezolanos. pic.twitter.com/WRsFqankd1 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) March 7, 2024

President Maduro's text reads, "I leave renewed and full of the strength of Christ! Thanks to the pastors who gave me a warm welcome in Puerto Cabello. Their blessings fill me with strength to fight tirelessly for the Venezuelan men and women's well-being."

At the Puerto Cabello meeting, the Bolivarian leader also announced the launch of the "My Well-Equipped Church," a plan aiming to restore and beautify temples, churches and parish houses. He also ordered the Autonomous Service of Registries and Notaries (SAREN) to reduce taxes related to the constitution of evangelical churches.

This measure is part of a plan to reduce the bureaucratic obstacles that evangelical churches face before the Ministries of the Interior and Justice. The plan includes the elimination of taxes on the legal identity of these churches, the Aporrea outlet reported. .

Previously, in 2023, the Maduro administration also formed the Social Church program, which supports the most needy population through food, donations and social aid.

