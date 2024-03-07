Venezuelan Authorities Summon International Electoral Observers

The presidential candidate nomination period will run from March 21st to 25th, and the campaign period will run from July 4th to 25th.

On Thursday, Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) called on international organizations to act as observers in the presidential elections scheduled for July 28th.

CNE President Elvis Amoroso confirmed that invitations have been sent to institutions such as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the African Union (AU), the European Union (EU), and the Carter Center.

On Wednesday, the Commission for Political Participation and Financing (COPAFI) and the Office of Citizen Participation (ONAPA) issued a notice to convene "the presentation of authorized individuals for electoral propaganda contracting." Therefore, starting today, the Venezuelan government will launch a campaign to communicate the electoral process.

According to the approved electoral schedule, the candidate nomination period will run from March 21st to 25th, and the campaign period will run from July 4th to 25th.

On March 18th, a special period for voter registration and updating will begin, which will even take place outside the country, in locations where eligible Venezuelan voters can subsequently exercise their right to vote.

Between May 22nd and 29th, electoral officials will generate the "definitive electoral registry" to determine the current number of voters. This registry must be approved and published by CNE authorities on June 6th.

Starting July 4th, CNE officials will audit the electoral software, voting machines, and other technological equipment before distributing them to various regions of the country. Voting stations must be set up by July 26th, 48 hours before the start of the voting day.

