Cuba and Venezuela Strengthen Agricultural Production Alliance

Cuba and Venezuela on Tuesday consolidated their strategic alliance by signing new agreements for the use of drumstick trees, thitonia, moreira, and pasture crops.

The negotiations were led by Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Cuba's Vice Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, both of whom signed the final minutes of the meeting of the XXI Cuba-Venezuela Joint Intergovernmental Commission.

Both officials reaffirmed the willingness of their respective governments to cooperate to achieve the objectives set out in Cuba's 2030 National Plan for Economic and Social Development, and Venezuela's 2025 Plan for the Homeland and Resistance and Development Program.

"There will be no difficulties that we cannot overcome together. Nothing and no one will be able to stop what we have built," Cabrisas said at the opening of the event.

The Venezuelan vice president affirmed her government's commitment to continue advancing in the integration of the two nations and expressed that "our people celebrate that we are moving forward despite all the U.S. blockade. "

After recalling that Washington uses the food issue to "blackmail" revolutionary Latin American governments, Rodriguez remarked the importance of having plans in place to face the consequences of the "criminal U.S. blockade."

The agri-food agreements were signed in Havana during a meeting whose objective was to give continuity to the common agenda defined in the framework of the 20th anniversary of the Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement.