Venezuela: Caracas Mayor Dario Vivas Dies From COVID-19

The Socialist leader’s remains will be taken in a pilgrimage to one of the city's main squares.

Caracas Mayor Dario Vivas Friday passed at the age of 70, after 20 days hospitalized with COVID-19.

On July 19, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) president had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for the virus and was going into self-isolation. As reported, he died after respiratory and cardiac complications.

Venezuela’s Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab announced the news and confessed being profoundly sad about the decease.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of our good friend and a full-fledged revolutionary, with whom we have fought on the streets of Caracas since the 1980s to defend our people and the homeland," he mourned.

RT @VillegasPoljak: There are cadres whose strength, loyalty and ability equal a revolutionary contingent. This is the case of Dario Vivas, the unequalled gladiator that #Covid_19 has just snatched from #Venezuela and his family. The [...] https://t.co/IhWeWPhIJ2 — Nicolás Maduro (@maduro_en) August 14, 2020

Every week for the last few months, Vivas used to take to the streets to deliver supplies and medicines to hospitals and clinics.

“He died in combat, taking care of all of us in this difficult battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez stressed.

Other government officials have been tested positive, including the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) president Diosdado Cabello and the Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami.

Viva’s remains will be taken in a pilgrimage to one of the main squares of Caracas, where he will be buried next to Simon Bolivar, the hero of the independence of the Andean countries.