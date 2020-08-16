Another Brigade of Cuban Doctors Arrives in Venezuela

The Cuban doctors will join the fight against COVID-19 in popular clinics in Caracas.

On Sunday evening, 212 Cuban doctors arrived in Venezuela on a Conviasa flight to join the Barrio Adentro Mission and reinforce the army of white coats.

Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, was there to greet the health professionals upon their arrival and was joined by Cuban Ambassador, Dagoberto Rodriguez.

"This is what Chavez and Fidel dreamed and built. It is up to us to continue carrying out the dreams of our Commanders and to demonstrate to U.S. imperialism that nothing and no one will divide us” said Arreaza.

It was 17 years ago that in 2003, the first Cuban doctors arrived amid attacks from the right-wing but to the Venezuelan people, they were heroes willing to put their lives at risk to help a sister nation.

200+ Cuban doctors arrive in Venezuela on a Conviasa flight this evening to join the Barrio Adentro Mission and reinforce the army of white coats. There are currently more than 20,000 Cuban professionals fortifying Venezuela's health system. @teleSURenglish https://t.co/XZxvd089Ta — Camila (@camilateleSUR) August 17, 2020

Ambassador Dagoberto Rodriguez said that the brigade for their collaboration, "We are honored with your arrival. You are the bearers of the principles instilled by Commander Fidel, you are ambassadors of Cuba, thank you for your willingness to join in this noble task."

The Cuban doctors will join the fight against COVID-19 in popular clinics in the Capital District as the number of cases in Venezuela continues to rise as a large number of return migrants enter through land borders.

There are currently more than 20,000 Cuban professionals fortifying Venezuela's health system.