Venezuela: PSUV Lawmakers Return to National Assembly Tuesday

Maduro explained the assembly was still in contempt of the law but said the ruling party lawmakers would retake their seats with the objective “to promote dialogue.”

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro informed Monday that as part of the deal reached with opposition parties the parliamentary bloc of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and the Great Patriotic Pole (GPP) will return to the country's National Assembly on Tuesday.

“Let’s go to the debate,” Maduro said on state television urging the “whole country to support the national dialogue table, which is an opportunity for peace that is opened to the country, to seek solutions between Venezuelans against the blockade.”

For her part, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez recalled that the National Dialogue Roundtable agreed on eight working groups, which will address the following topics: 1. Electoral power and electoral guarantees; 2. Truth commission; 3. Sovereignty and territorial integrity; 4. National Economy; 5. Institutional and political balance; 6. Social rights; 7. Political parties; 8. Social movements.



Last week, the participants reiterated in a statement that all political factions are working hard to reach a diplomatic solution to all internal problems. They also invited the European Union and the other international institutions to contribute to the collective effort.

"The spirit of this national table is inclusive, open, and transparent. It invokes the openness and calls on all national political actors to participate and at the same time, shows timely and necessary results to generate the confidence and progress that the country requires," the statement read.

The members of the political parties affirmed that the main goal is to make proposals to specific issues faced by the country hit by an economic crisis, mainly generated ​​​​​by the illegal economic blockade, unilaterally imposed by the United States since 2016.

"The national roundtable is open to the incorporation of the different national actors. It also invites the International Community to accompany and comprehend this mechanism, with an open vision and with greater transparency by those who have shown a genuine concern for the well-being of our country," the statement concluded.

Since its starting, partial agreements have been reached such as the incorporation of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and allied factions back to the National Assembly; along with revision and adjustments to electoral guarantees and appeals to the justice system to agree on measures of benefits for some detained citizens.