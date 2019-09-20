Venezuela: More Evidence of Guaido Links to Paramilitaries

A Colombian paramilitary member reveals how the government collaborated with his narco-militia group, 'Los Rastrojos', to escort the Venezuelan legislator into Colombia.

Venezuela's Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez presented a video on Friday in which the Colombian narco-paramilitary Ivan Posso Pedroso explains the links that the opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido has with Los Rastrojos, a paramilitary group operating on the Colombian-Venezuelan border.

Presented at a press conference held in Caracas, the video shows Posso Pedroso, aka 'Nandito' providing details of the secret operation that made Guaido's transport from El Vigia in Venezuela to Santander Port in Colombia.

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza also presented the information to the nation's diplomats that show clear ties between the opposition lawmaker Guaido and Colombian paramilitaries, Los Rastrojos.

After being captured by Venezuelan authorities, the mercenary testified about the validity of photographs in which Guaido is seen posing with four members of Los Rastrojos, well-known narco traffickers who operate at the Colombian border area, where locals accuse them of conducting a clandestine operation to torture and dismember enemies.

#FOTOS | En reunión con el Cuerpo Diplomático acreditado en nuestro país, el vicepresidente Sectorial Jorge Rodríguez ofrece información veraz acerca de las conexiones de Juan Guaidó con el paramilitarismo colombiano.#DiálogoYPaz #NoMásTrump #NoMoreTrump pic.twitter.com/kP29NxEZBw — Cancillería Venezuela ���� (@CancilleriaVE) September 20, 2019

# PHOTOS | In a meeting with the nation's Diplomatic Corps, Vice President Jorge Rodríguez offers real information about Juan Guaidó's connections with Colombian paramilitaries

The Colombian paramilitary assured that he was the one who took the photos in which Guaido appears. He took those photos to have a "guarantee" which would allow Los Rastrojos to get "special benefits" in case at some point in the future the right-wing took power in Venezuela.

"On February 21, the governor (of Tachira, Venezuela), Laidy Gomez, sent a woman to visit us who introduced herself as the right hand of the governor, stating that she had instructions from Mr. Roberto Marrero, who is Mr. Guaidó’s political chief," revealed Pedroso in a part of his nine-minute confession.

"Marrero said he needed 'Necocli' or 'Neco' (ex-leader of Los Rastrojos, Wilfrido Gomez) to ensure the passage of Guaido to Colombia providing him with all the necessary security,” added Pedroso.

The informant also said that Guaido traveled through the communities of La Pedrosa, El Quince, La Tendida and La Palmita until he reached El Paraiso.

To facilitate the transfer of the Venezuelan politician during the "Operation Padlock", the Colombian paramilitaries established a "curfew" in these locations.

Video evidence of the logistical support provided for Juan Guaido, by Colombian narco-paramilitary group, Los Rastrojos. Here @jguaido is shown getting out of a vehicle as he's delivered to Colombian authorities, during his transit to Colombia from Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/laCnq7sAYJ — Camila (@camilateleSUR) September 20, 2019

To ensure that the population did not leave their homes, 200 members of the Colombian narco-paramilitary group previously generated disturbances in the area in order to generate fear.

On Feb. 23, once U.S.-backed politician Juan Guaido arrived in Colombian territory, he was transferred in a Colombian government's helicopter to Cucuta in order to attend the "Venezuela Aid Live", a concert financed by British billionaire Richard Branson.​​​​​​​

However, under that facade, such event was actually organized to pressure Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro to allow the entry of alleged U.S. "Humanitarian aid".

Weeks later the Venezuelan government presented evidence of an ongoing ivestigation, proving that the opposition's humanitarian operations were plagued by corruption scandals. Details emerged of Guaido’s inner circle embezzling large sums that were initially destined for "aid projects".​​​​​​​