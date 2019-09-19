Venezuela: 'Operation Sovereignty and Peace' Exercises Continue

Top officials from the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) were on site in Ceiba Port on Friday overseeing practices from President Nicolas Maduro's recently announced 'Operation Sovereignty and Peace 2019'. The operation was put in place to prepare the FANB to safeguard and preserve security and sovereignty along the border with Colombia.

Earlier this month, Venezuelan Communication Minister Jorge Rodríguez publically denied a story published by Colombian magazine, Semana, that alleged links between the Venezuelan government and criminal groups in Colombia. Rodriguez expressed concern that Colombia has begun a false flag operation to justify an attack on Venezuela.

"The publication of Semana magazine is full of lies about the operations of the Venezuelan state," Rodríguez said. Sept. 9.