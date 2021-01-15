Venezuela Offers Oxygen to Attend COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil

Hospitals in Manaus city are collapsing from the second wave of COVID-19 and they are running out of oxygen.

Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza Thursday informed that his country will provide oxygen to Brazil so it can face Manaus city's health emergency.

"On instructions from President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela will support the brotherly Brazilian people. For our nation, solidarity is a duty," Arreaza tweeted.

On Thursday, Amazon State's governor Wilson Lima thanked the solidarity gesture that will end the lack of oxygen in Manaus.

"The Amazon will have eternal gratitude to President Maduro," Lima tweeted while assuring that Manaus' intensive care wards were so full that many patients had to be airlifted to other States.

She's saying there's no oxygen cylinders for the COVID patients in Manaus, a major capital city in Northern Brazil. People are suffocating to their deaths. This is what happens when a country decides to elect genocidal fascists. https://t.co/JJigCfdpqX — Fabiano Costa (@fchinaskipt) January 15, 2021

For Venezuela, "it is an honor to extend a hand to the neediest, especially in such complex moments," Arreaza replied. On Thursday, Brazil's Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello reported that Manaus' hospitals are collapsing from the second wave of COVID-19. "The oxygen ran out, and hospitals have turned into suffocation chambers," Pazuello warned, adding that Manaus needs three times more oxygen than it can produce locally. Manaus was one of the first Brazilian cities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the first wave of infections in 2020.