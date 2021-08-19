Venezuela: New Ministers Appointed to Executive Cabinet

One of the changes made was the appointment of popular former Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza as the new Minister of Industries and National Production.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reported this Thursday on the appointment of new officials who will make up his Executive Cabinet.

Among the changes made by the Head of State is the appointment of popular former Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza as the new Minister of Industries and National Production. "With his work capacity, intelligence and commitment, we will advance with greater force in the revitalization of the productive forces of the country!" he stressed.

The new Minister for Foreign Relations will be Félix Plasencia, who has served as Venezuela's ambassador to China since 2020.

Likewise, the Ministry for Women and Gender Equality will be headed by Margaud Godoy, who served as governor of the Cojedes state (center-northwest).

The new sectoral vice president for Social and Territorial Socialism will be Mervin Maldonado, Minister for Youth and Sports, whose responsibility is "to achieve the maximum happiness and well-being of the Venezuelan people. Always with the people, "said the Venezuelan president.

Admiral William Serantes Pinto takes over as the new Minister of Ecological Mining Development, while Yelitze Santaella, the governor of Monagas state, will be in charge of the Ministry for Education.

Likewise, Remigio Ceballos Ichaso is the new Minister for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace and Vice President of the Government for Citizen Security. "His experience in the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and great ethical and moral capacity and loyalty to the homeland is a guarantee of stability and peace," said President Maduro.

For her part, the executive vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, from her account on the social network Twitter expressed her congratulations "to the new ministers appointed by President Nicolás Maduro."

Rodríguez emphasized that the new ministers "are imbued with a great sense of responsibility and efficiency in the national cabinet functions. Always at the service of the Venezuelan people."

Among the outgoing ministers are Carmen Meléndez and Eduardo Piñate. They "assume the commitment to go to the catacombs, to build the necessary government plans to meet the most felt needs of the people" in the upcoming regional and municipal elections on November 21, said the head of state.

Honrado de haber servido a mi pueblo valiente en momentos tan difíciles, años complejos de agresiones constantes en todos los frentes. Superamos cada ataque del imperialismo con profundo patriotismo, firmeza y la sabía guía del Presidente @NicolasMaduro. Gracias a todo el equipo! — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) August 19, 2021