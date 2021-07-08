    • Live
News > Venezuela

Venezuela: National Assembly Passes Anti-Corruption Law Reform

    The President of the Parliament @jorgerpsuv submitted for consideration the approval of the reform of the law against corruption, which was approved by the plenary of the National Assembly. | Photo: Twitter/@Asamblea_Ven

Published 8 July 2021
This Thursday, during an ordinary session of the National Assembly (NA), the Law for the Reform of the Decree with Rank, Value, and Force of Law against Corruption was unanimously approved during the first discussion.

The president of the Permanent Commission of the Comptrollership of the NA, Deputy Alexis Rodríguez Cabello, indicated that the reform incorporates the figures of Communal Councils and Communes as subjects of the Law and, therefore, responsible for the management of resources.

"Corruption is a social phenomenon that affects the efficiency of the entities and organs of the State, affecting its patrimony, in such a way that the State is prevented from guaranteeing the welfare of its people," he pointed out.

Venezuela: Corruption Network in Ministry of Economy Dismantled

Likewise, he assured that external factors that besiege Venezuela finance acts of corruption in public companies and companies that generate services, creating uneasiness and instability in Venezuelan society.

The parliamentarian pointed out that the Anti-Corruption Law proposes to broaden the concept of public patrimony, including the principle of co-responsibility by which the officials who manage such patrimony must be governed and implement educational policies for the training of public officials.

"Deputy Erick Mago pointed out: "We are well aware that the fight against corruption is not easy. However, it is necessary to apply an infallible legal instrument to guarantee the battle."

Likewise, the deputy of the National Assembly and vice-president of the Commission for Dialogue and National Reconciliation, Luis Eduardo Martinez, referred that a Law is needed to speed up administrative procedures to end corruption acts.

For his part, Congressman Erick Mago stated that "the fight against corruption is not easy. However, it is necessary to apply an infallible legal instrument to guarantee it."

Venezuela National Assembly Anti-Corruption Law Public Servants Commission for Dialogue and National Reconciliation

Luis Eduardo Martinez Erick Mago Alexis Rodriguez Cabello

VTV
by teleSUR/les-MS
