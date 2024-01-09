Venezuela: National Assembly Authorities Meet President Maduro

"The National Assembly played a crucial role in facing provocations from ExxonMobil and the Government of Guyana," the Bolivarian leader recalled.

On Monday, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez notified Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro about the start of the 2024-2025 regular session.

"For the National Assembly and our nation, 2023 was a significant year as it bolstered our country's process of economic, social, political, and institutional growth," Maduro commented, emphasizing that the National Assembly appointed a new National Electoral Council (CNE) through dialogue and consensus.

"The National Electoral Council had to activate immediately and demonstrated its technological, institutional, political, and logistical capacity," he added.

"The National Assembly played a crucial role in facing provocations from ExxonMobil and the Government of Guyana," Maduro said, referring to the referendum to consult the Venezuelan people on the Guayana Esequiba.

"The National Assembly put forward a proposal that shook the foundations of our country and allowed us to change the geopolitical game that ExxonMobil and the Government of Guyana were attempting against Venezuela's historical rights."

The Bolivarian leader also highlighted that the National Assembly has successfully passed 74 laws directly related to the most important issues in this South American nation.

Maduro urged that "never again should political power in Venezuela, whether it is the National Assembly or the Presidency of the Republic, be used to surrender national interests to foreign powers and trample on the constitutional rights of the people."

The Bolivarian leader called on his compatriots to demand the lifting of all unilaterally imposed coercive measures against the country "without conditions or blackmail."

In 2024, the National Assembly will proceed with the selection of the Attorney General, Comptroller General, and Ombudsman, Rodriguez said and announced the start of the second discussion on the Law for the Defense of the Guayana Esequiba.

