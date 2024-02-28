Venezuela: National Agreement on Electoral Calendar

The National Dialogue Day brought together some 150 representatives of all the political, religious, academic, student, scientific, cultural and business sectors of the country.

This Wednesday, the Venezuelan Parliament and various sectors signed the proposals for the 2024 electoral calendar through a document that will be presented next Friday to the board of directors of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

The meeting was led by the president of the National Assembly (AN), Jorge Rodríguez who highlighted the importance of dialogue, discussion on fundamental and transcendental issues of Venezuelan society when finding consensus and confluences within differences.

The National Dialogue Day brought together some 150 representatives of all the political, religious, academic, student, scientific, cultural and business sectors of the country. Rodriguez said in this regard, that 97 percent of the nation's political organizations duly registered before the Electoral Power were present in the auditorium.

The first authority of the Legislative Power emphasized three main elements of the proposals, namely General Principles of the Presidential Election, Electoral Guarantees for all, Electoral Schedule.

According to Rodriguez, the document signed is a base that will allow to advance in other agreements. The president of the Legislative Power said that nine rounds of meetings were held with all sectors and more than 27 proposals for dates for the electoral event were presented.

More than 500 proposals resulting from the dialogue assemblies were also processed to finalize the electoral calendar. These proposals revolve around issues such as the defense of the principle of sovereignty, rejection of any aggression and any form of affecting the economy, respect for the independence and institutions of the nation, as well as electoral guarantees for all and equal opportunities to disseminate government programs through the media and social networks.

Rodriguez added that the initialing of the dialogue agreement is a historic event. "We have built a document of national consensus, we have agreed on the defense of sovereignty, we have all agreed on the respect and peace of the Republic, and on the recognition of the results of the elections," he said.

He detailed that the sectors that participated in the debates created an instance of permanent dialogue and their proposals will also be taken into account for future electoral processes, such as those of mayors and governors and the National Assembly, both in 2025.

He also added that there is a broad consensus in the country on the need for the U.S. and Europe to let Venezuela live in peace and put an end to unilateral coercive measures. He emphasized once again that in the signing of the document was the majority of the national life. That is the reality of the country and not what is shown by the hegemonic media, he said.

The document resulting from these debates will be submitted to the National Electoral Council (CNE) next Friday, the authority in charge of deciding the electoral calendar.