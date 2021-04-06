'Colombian Criminals Will Not Enter Venezuela' Arreaza Warns

The Bolivarian Foreign Affairs Minister recalled the need for a dialogue between the authorities of both countries to put an end to the border conflict.

Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza on Tuesday rejected the terrorist and destabilizing actions promoted by Colombian irregular groups with the consent of President Ivan Duque on the common border.

"We are alerting the international community about the consequences of an armed conflict that is not ours. Venezuela is being attacked by Colombian illegal groups and Ivan Duque's administration is doing nothing to prevent it," Arreaza condemned.

He also pointed out that Colombia's border is forsaken. The border territories of the neighboring country are mostly controlled by paramilitary groups and officials in the service of drug trafficking.

Arreaza condemned the misinformation campaign of the far-right-wing media at the service of the Colombian oligarchy. Its outlets claim that Venezuela is seizing its territory and forcing the displacement of dozens of families.

#Venezuela | Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino informed that troops of the Bolivian National Armed Forces (FANB) were deployed in 3 municipalities of the Apure state to fight Colombian irregular armed groups.https://t.co/byOIy1qR6Y — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 6, 2021

"This is fake news. The international press insists that Venezuela is a failed state, without acknowledging that Colombia has the highest amount of conflicts in the region," the Bolivarian minister added. In the Venezuelan Apure state, mines placed by illegal groups have killed eight soldiers of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) over the last 15 days. "Criminals are trying to penetrate our territory to undermine peace, but the FANB will not allow it," Arreaza stressed and recalled the need for a dialogue between the authorities of both countries to put an end to the conflict. "We remain determined to defend our territory," he said and quoted Simon Bolivar's remarks: "Peace will be my port, my glory, and my reward."