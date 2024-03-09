Death Toll From Famine in the Gaza Strip Rises to 25

Gazati health authorities confirmed through their Facebook profile that these deaths only demonstrate the complicated situation in the strip.

According to the Palestinian medical authorities, 25 people have died in the Gaza Strip as a result of malnutrition and dehydration, most of them babies, but also a 20-year-old girl who has died in the last few hours at the Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

The Gaza Ministry of Health today reported the death of a two-month-old girl at the Kamal Adwan hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, as well as that of a 20-year-old girl at the Shifa hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.

A spokeperson of the entity pointed out that "declared tally of malnutrition and drought martyrs" reflects only up the situation in Gaza hospitals. "Growing martyrs of malnutrition and drought are very worrying and confirm that the famine in northern Gaza has reached deadly levels", they said in Facebook.

Especially in the north of the enclave there are about 700,000 people at risk of famine, while international pressure increases for Israel to allow humanitarian aid into the strip.

The first food ship on the maritime corridor from Cyprus, an initiative of the European Union and the United States, is expected to arrive in the Gaza Strip this weekend.

In 155 days of constant war more than 30,900 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip and 72,500 injured; while the Hamas operation, the Al-Aqsa flood of 7 October in Israel left more than 1,200 dead and 253 kidnapped, of which 130 remain captive inside the Palestinian enclave.