Egypt: Israel Must Stop the Massacre Before Ramadan

The prohibition of the Palestinians to celebrate their holy holiday will bring complications in the resolution processes of the conflict.

Egypt warns of the dire consequences of the continuation of the Israeli siege on Gaza during the Muslim holy month.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shukri, stated that the deadline to agree a ceasefire would be the beginning of Ramadan, next to be celebrated this year from March 10 to April 8.

According to the Egyptian diplomat, the prohibition of the Palestinians to celebrate their holy holiday will bring complications in the resolution processes of the conflict.

On the other hand, the Israeli offensive does not seem to stop, Tel Aviv plans to launch a ground launch by Rafah, which will worsen the living conditions of the Palestinians living there.

“Welcome Ramadan... Ramadan has arrived.”

Palestinian citizens in Rafah sing to welcome the holy month of Ramadan, despite the war and destruction. #Palestina pic.twitter.com/CxPtn74JLh — �������������� ℝ������������ (@DamiyenR) February 26, 2024

Another distressing situation is the approaching famine, which in the coming days will only increase due to Israel’s new military plans.

The lack of food for Palestinians coupled with the massive shutdown of medical facilities will increase deaths and make it impossible for many families to celebrate Ramadan.

Thus, the occupation troops fear a massive uprising, which is why waves of mass arrests of Palestinians in occupied areas are foreseen.