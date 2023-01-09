Venezuela Issues Arrest Warrant Against Former Lawmakers

The Attorney General explained that they are part of a "gang of criminals" that use politics as a tool to violate law and commit crimes to the detriment of the nation.

On Monday, Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab requested the arrest of three former lawyers for the crimes of usurpation of functions, treason, and money laundering.

The arrest warrants were issued against Dinorah Figuera, Marianella Fernandez, and Auristela Vasquez, who were part of the board of directors of the opposition-controlled National Assembly (AN), which was established in 2015.

"Besides the arrest warrants, we request an international red alert, a measure of seizure and seizure of assets, blocking and immobilization of accounts, and a prohibition on transferring and encumbering," the Attorney General said, specifying that their functions ended time ago.

"According to our legislation, lawmakers elected in 2015 end their term in 2020. So, how is it possible that some outlaws in 2023 proclaimed themselves as members of a "Parliamentary Commission" to supposedly monitor the country's assets abroad?," Saab pointed out.

Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab was kidnapped to the U.S.! He’ll be pressured to give up how Venezuela buys food, medicine & more under sanctions. Defying sanctions isn’t a crime. Sanctions are the crime! #FreeAlexSaab @Potus @VP https://t.co/uX2IocmZF8 — Pame �� (@MissIzquierda) January 9, 2023

The Venezuelan Attorney General explained that they are part of a "gang of criminals" that use politics as a tool to violate law and commit crimes to the detriment of the nation. Currently, the former lawyers reside in Spain and the U.S.

Additionally, the Attorney General reported that arrest warrants were issued against Jose Figueredo Marquez, who claims to be AN secretary, and Luis Alberto Bustos, who claims to be AN undersecretary.

Saab recalled that the "Interim Government", which former lawmaker Juan Guaido formed when he proclaimed himself Venezuelan president in 2019, has been carrying out a series of illegal activities with the support of the United States and its regional allies.

Besides appropriating the assets of the CITGO company, the members of this criminal group have controlled US$2.7 billion, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department.