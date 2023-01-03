    • Live
Latin America

Venezuela Recovers Its Embassy in Brazil

    Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez (2L), Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 2, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/ @PresidencialVen

Published 3 January 2023
These countries broke diplomatic relations in 2019, when the then president Jair Bolsonaro recognized Juan Guaido as "Interim president."

On Monday, Brazilian social movements held a symbolic act in Brasilia to return to Venezuela its embassy in Brasilia, which was closed during the administration of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2013).

The Venezuelan delegation included the Embassy Business Minister Irene Rondon, the Embassy Minister Counselor Freddy Meregote, and the National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, who traveled to participate in the inauguration of President Lula da Silva.

These Venezuelan officials ratified the Bolivarian nation's commitment to promote peace diplomacy, strengthen bilateral ties, and defend the principles of sovereignty.

On the Brazilian side, members of the Workers' Party, the National Front of Struggle, Popular Uprising, the Workers' Single Central, the Popular Union Party, and the Abreu e Lima Anti-imperialist Committee were present.

Venezuela and Brazil broke diplomatic relations in 2019, when Bolsonaro recognized Juan Guaido, an opposition politician who declared himself interim president of Venezuela.

“When the Bolivarian house suffered the harassment of the Empire by Guaido's impostor hand, it was up to us to rise up and defend the house of the peoples,” said Joao Pedro Stedile, a leader of the Brazil's Landless Movement (MST).

“For three years we were here resisting, just as you are resisting in Venezuela all the difficulties of the blockade,” he added.

In Dec, 2022, President Nicolas Maduro appointed Manuel Vadell as Venezuela's ambassador to Brazil. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were fully reestablished on Jan. 1.

Venezuela Brazil Diplomatic relations

Jorge Rodriguez

VTV - PSUC
by teleSUR/ JF
