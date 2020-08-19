Venezuela Honors Cuban Doctors for Their Fight Against COVID-19

Cuba has sent thousands of doctors to help the neediest people in over 62 countries.

Venezuela’s Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez Tuesday decorated Cuban doctors for their cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Rodriguez presented the Francisco de Miranda Order to the doctors in recognition of the work they do for the benefit of Venezuelans.

She indicated that over 22,000 members of the Henry Reeve Brigade are deployed in her nation, which has saved thousands of lives over the last five months.

"None of us imagined what we had to face when this pandemic started and Cuba was the first friendly hand that offered help. There is no fear or dread in these doctors' faces," Rodriguez said.

In support of Nobel Peace Price for Cuban doctors. They have stood with the world during this Pandemic. Viva! pic.twitter.com/V8mF3A1EAd — Jared Akama Ondieki (@Jaredak) August 19, 2020

"Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that these doctors deserve the Nobel Peace Prize. I would say they should also receive the Nobel Prize for their love for humanity," Venezuela's Vice President stressed.

Cuba is a global leader in health issues as it has a robust health system, top-level doctors, and a pharmaceutical industry that is researching a vaccine against the new coronavirus.

Since 2005, the Henry Reeve Brigade has sent thousands of doctors to help the neediest people in over 62 countries.

As of Wednesday morning, Venezuela had reported 35,697 COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths.